Laudrup confident of signing new striker

The Danish boss confirmed that his side have a player lined up to join on deadline day but he would not confirm their identity, with the Welsh side recently linked with West Brom's Peter Odemwingie and Getafe forward Alvaro Vazquez.

Swansea have made eight additions in the close-season and have seen them pay off with record signing Wilfried Bony already having notched up four goals in six games.

And the striker also featured in the club's 2-0 win over West Brom on Sunday, their first three points of the season, and Laudrup is confident they will have even more firepower ahead of their next league match on September 16 against Liverpool.

"I’ve been asked a lot of times and I always said that we were looking for one more striker with different characteristics from Bony and Michu so we will add one tomorrow," he said.

"And because I have said that, of course many forwards have been linked with our club, five, six or seven, probably one of them will join us but not more than one.

"We have to go into the last day not having done everything and of course that’s not ideal because tomorrow will be a crazy day but hopefully we will finish it in time."

Swansea were the last team to secure a point in the Premier League this season, but grabbed a fine win on Sunday, thanks to goals from Ben Davies and Pablo Hernandez.