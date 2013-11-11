Laudrup happy with Bony's progress at Swansea

The 24-year-old striker, who joined from Vitesse Arnhem in the close-season for a reported club-record fee of £12million, made only his fifth Premier League start when Mark Hughes' men visited the Liberty Stadium.

Bony's brace against Stoke doubled his league tally and Laudrup believes the forward is showing constant improvement.

And with the talismanic Michu out of action with an ankle injury, Laudrup is thrilled that Bony is beginning to find some form.

"We talked about him a couple of weeks ago, we are still trying to find his best condition and (he's still trying) to adapt to this league so I'm really happy for him to score two goals, it hasn't been easy for him in the last period," he said.

"There's always something special when you have a certain price tag on your shoulder, but he had a good performance the other day especially in the first hour he scored a goal, the same (on Sunday), he scored two goals so I am pleased with that.

"Scoring goals is one thing but it's important. I can see him in training as well, he gets into better shape and he really wants to improve and then again the goals are important because especially if you play up front, you are always judged.

"As a striker with a big price tag, you are even more judged by the goals you score or don't score, so it's important and especially now that we don't have Michu. We don't have him, so others can score."