Laudrup: Ince will make mind up eventually

The winger has been linked with a number of clubs after Blackpool announced he was free to leave the club to a Premier League side on loan until the end of the season.

But Laudrup insisted that, while Ince had held talks at the Liberty Stadium, he was under the impression the 21-year-old and father Paul were currently on a tour of interested clubs after he was spotted at Stoke City's training ground on Tuesday.

"He's looking at his options," he said. "He came here to talk to me.

"I talked to him and his father, but I saw today on the news that they'd been to another club (Stoke), so in the end he will make up his mind - or they will make up their mind on what they think is best for him."

Jonjo Shelvey and Chico Flores found the net as Swansea picked up a first Premier League win in nine with a 2-0 triumph over Fulham on Tuesday.

Shelvey was one of three players to make their return from injury in the match, but Laudrup was reluctant to single out individuals for special praise.

"I'm pleased that some injured players are coming back," he remarked. "But I don't think it would be fair to just talk about one or two players.

"When you're struggling, especially mentally, it's only the team who can bring you out of that situation. It's not one or two players.

"Even if you put one or two players in the squad, if you have six or seven who are too tense then it's very difficult to play football."

And Laudrup believes Swansea showed a marked improvement from their 2-1 victory over Birmingham City in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.

"I think you can see the development of the squad from the first half against Birmingham, which was terrible, to a second half which was not good, but it was better," he added.