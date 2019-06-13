Arsenal skipper identified as serious target for Borussia Dortmund

The 33-year-old has been at the Emirates for nine years but is entering the final year of his contract.

BILD believes that Bundesliga runners-up Dortmund consider the France international as a serious option to strengthen their defence.

Arsenal are said to be willing to cash in on the centre-back now rather than lose him on a free transfer next summer.

Koscielny made just 17 Premier League appearances for the club during an injury-affected 2018/19 campaign that saw him ruled out with an achilles tendon injury until December.

