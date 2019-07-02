Barcelona could pay £100m for Serie A forward – report

Barcelona are considering triggering Inter striker Lautaro Martinez's £100m release clause, according to Corriere dello Sport.

The Argentina international is currently enjoying a fine Copa America, having helped his country reach the semi-finals.

The forward was also excellent at club level last season, and Inter could face a battle to keep hold of him.

Barcelona are expected to complete the signing of Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid this week, and are exploring the possibility of bringing Neymar back to Camp Nou.

And the Blaugrana are also weighing up a bid for Martinez, whose agent has acknowledged the La Liga champions' interest.

Martinez scored nine goals in all competitions for Inter in 2018/19.

