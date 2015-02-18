Lavezzi hints at Napoli return in close season

After an impressive spell at San Lorenzo in his native Argentina, Lavezzi enjoyed a fine five-year spell in Naples from 2007 until 2012 before joining PSG for a reported fee of €26 million.

Lavezzi has won two Ligue 1 titles, two Super Cups and the Coupe de la Ligue since joining the French club, though as an individual he has often struggled for consistency.

And, following PSG's 1-1 UEFA Champions League draw with Chelsea on Tuesday, the Argentinian acknowledged that a return to Napoli appeals and refused to rule out a close-season transfer.

"Me paired with [Gonzalo] Higuain? Why not? I do miss Italy," he told Sky Italia.

"If I went back [to Italy] Napoli would be my first choice. We will have to see if I want to.

"I'm at PSG now, [but] at the end of the season we shall see what happens."