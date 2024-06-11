Lawrence Shankland reveals his extra Euro 2024 motivation and outlines Scotland aim

Scotland striker Lawrence Shankland will be a man on a mission this summer as he heads to Germany after missing out on the last Euros.

The Scots snapped a 22-year tournament drought when they qualified for Euro 2020, with the then-Dundee United frontman narrowly missing out a place in Steve Clarke’s squad.

But a 31-goal season with Hearts that saw the forward playing the best football of his career so far means he has travelled to Germany for Euro 2024, where he will be hoping to add to his 11 international caps so far.

After his Euro 2020 heartbreak, he admits that featuring for the Tartan Army this summer would be extra special.

“It would mean everything to me,” Shankland tells FourFourTwo. “I was so close to going to the last Euros, just dropping out of the last squad before the tournament, and that feeling sticks with you. I want to put that right. It also feels like a ‘proper’ tournament, with supporters able to go again. You know Germany will be good hosts.”

The 28-year-old’s high point in a Scotland shirt so far was a crucial injury-time equaliser against Georgia in qualifying, something that will bring him confidence ahead of Scotland’s campaign this summer.

“I’ve felt part of the group, but it does give you belief when you can point to something like that and know you’ve directly contributed,” he continues. “You want to feel like you’ve earned your stripes. As a striker, and especially as someone who hasn’t been first choice, you have to make the most of any opportunities that come your way.

Shankland celebrates a goal for Scotland

“You may only get one chance – if you’re lucky. We were losing but the game was going the way a player like me would want it to go: all the action in and around Georgia’s box. I was desperate to get on, to try to get a sniff. Stuart Armstrong put in a really good cross and my priority was just to get the header on target. Thankfully it went in. That really was a great feeling.”

Scotland kick off the tournament on Friday night when they take on hosts Germany in the competition’s opening match and Shankland admits that qualification from the group stage for the first time in a major international tournament will be his side’s aim this summer.

“Everyone would love to create history and qualify for the knockout stages. That would be special. We know you can’t get ahead of yourselves at that level, but it’s good to have that goal.”

