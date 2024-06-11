Lawrence Shankland reveals his extra Euro 2024 motivation and outlines Scotland aim

Scotland striker Lawrence Shankland is heading to his first major international tournament

Lawrence Shankland training with Scotland
Scotland striker Lawrence Shankland will be a man on a mission this summer as he heads to Germany after missing out on the last Euros. 

The Scots snapped a 22-year tournament drought when they qualified for Euro 2020, with the then-Dundee United frontman narrowly missing out a place in Steve Clarke’s squad. 

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.