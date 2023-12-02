Euro 2024 wall chart: Free to download with full schedule and dates

You're going to need a Euro 2024 wall chart, aren't you?

You can start tentatively planning your nation's run to the final – and for that, we can assist you with a fully-printable, A4 sheet to pin up on your wall and follow throughout the tournament.

FourFourTwo's Euro 2024 wall chart will see you through the whole month: we have the full schedule, with every fixture.

While you watch the World Cup, you can fill in every result as it comes in.

It's not just a JPG version that we have for you – there's a PDF file for you for you to download. Be sure to bookmark this page now, too, as we'll have a newer version when the three playoff teams are confirmed in March.

FourFourTwo Euro 2024 wall chart: Download at home version

(Image credit: Future)

Here it is. All you have to do is click this link or the picture above to get the downloadable wall chart. It's completely free to download.

Be sure to check the details on the knockout rounds. Teams from different groups will advance to different knockout matches and it's not as straightforward as it may first appear. Of course, you can enter the teams in any which way you like – it's your chart, after all – but there is a specific route that every nation has to glory.

Enjoy!

