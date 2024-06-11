Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland opens up on Rangers speculation as he names top priority

Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland has opened up on the chatter linking him with a move to Rangers following another prolific season at Tynecastle.

The 28-year-old netted 31 times in all competitions as the Edinburgh side claimed a third-place finish in the Scottish Premiership, a goal return which inevitably alerted the Ibrox hierarchy.

But as Shankland prepares for Scotland’s Euro 2024 tilt which begins on Friday night with the tournament opener against hosts Germany, he insists he remains focused on the here and now.

“Honestly?,” he tells FourFourTwo when asked how he has found dealing with all the speculation. “I see it as noise in the background. If anything, it’s a sign that I’m doing something right.

"It’s not something I’m hyping up, so I just let it wash over me and concentrate on football. That will always be the priority for me. On top of that, I would never disrespect Hearts. They’ve been great for me, and I like to think I’ve been good for them in return.

Shankland also reflected on how being allowed to get settled at Hearts, his ninth team since coming through the Queen’s Park youth set-up has helped his game.

“I’d say so, yeah,” he adds. “I bounced around a little bit. Maybe I jumped at opportunities and experiences. But I do feel at home now and that can only be a good thing for your football. Having babies helps as well, even if it leads to a few sleepless nights!”

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scotland take on Germany on Friday, before rounding out their Group A fixtures against Switzerland and Hungary as the Tartan Army look to get out of the group stage for the first time at a major competition.

More Scotland stories

Scotland Euro 2024 squad: Steve Clarke's full team

Where to watch Euro 2024 in Glasgow

UEFA Euro 2024: Dates, fixtures, stadiums, tickets and everything you need to know