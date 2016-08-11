Lazaar claims Marseille interest

Palermo full-back Achraf Lazaar claims Marseille are interested in his signature and he would be open to a move to the Stade Velodrome.

Marseille coach Franck Passi has already signed Cameroon left-back Henri Bedimo from Lyon during the close season, but Lazaar could provide strong competition for the 32-year-old if Palermo were to agree a sale.

Lazaar has been a regular in the Palermo starting line-up since joining in January 2014 and he made 30 Serie A appearances for the club last season.

But the Morocco international did not rule out a switch to Ligue 1 if the chance arose, telling Footmercato.net: "It's true that Marseille is interested [in signing me].

"It would be interesting but if I have to leave Palermo, it will have to be a choice that allows me to move to a higher level, to the next level."

He added: "Palermo is a great club. A great team."