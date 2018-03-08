Lazio 2 Dynamo Kiev 2: Moraes strike stuns Inzaghi's men

Dynamo Kiev plundered two precious away goals in a 2-2 draw with Lazio in Rome including a spectacular late equaliser from Junior Moraes.

Simone Inzaghi's side went into the game having lost back-to-back games in the Coppa Italia and Serie A and their problems looked set to worsen when Viktor Tsygankov took advantage of a defensive lapse to put Dynamo ahead early in the second half.

The hosts hit back quickly through leading goalscorer Ciro Immobile before Felipe Anderson completed what looked like a deserved comeback victory.

But there was a sting in the tail of the Ukrainians, who levelled through substitute Moraes' long-range strike to give themselves every chance of reaching the quarter-finals, despite having Denys Garmash sent off after the final whistle.

Lazio applied pressure on the visitors early on and a neat passing move after 14 minutes culminated in Anderson connecting with Dusan Basta's cross but his right-footed shot flew wide.

Basta was a constant threat down the right flank and he had a rocket of a shot blocked by team-mate Alessandro Murgia midway through a dominant first-half performance from the hosts.

Dynamo broke the deadlock after 52 minutes when Artem Besedin's header across the face of goal was allowed to reach the unmarked Tsygankov, who was given all the time he needed to control the ball before backheeling it into the corner of the net beyond Thomas Strakosha.

Two minutes later, Lazio were level through Immobile, who latched on to Anderson's through-ball and angled a low drive into the bottom left corner of the net with his lethal right foot.

Lazio's fast break worked again just after the hour mark, when Sergej Milinkovic-Savic controlled a high ball and sent Anderson racing into the box with a brilliant pass, and the Brazilian lashed the ball into the bottom right corner of the net with his left foot.

With 12 minutes left on the clock, Dynamo stunned the home crowd when Moraes sent a looping shot high over Strakosha and into the top right corner of the net from 25 yards.

Immobile went agonisingly close to winning it for Lazio, skimming the outside of the post with a flick of his right foot that turned out to be the last kick of the game, but there was still time for Garmash to be sent off after the final whistle for a second bookable offence.