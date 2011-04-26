Lazio fined for fans' racist chanting

The Rome side, whose supporters gained a reputation in the past for far right wing views, are fourth and with four games to go occupy the final Champions League qualifying spot.

There was also good news for Lazio in Serie A's disciplinary statement as Udinese, a point behind, will be without midfielder Gokhan Inler for two games after he was sent off for going chest to chest with the referee in their 2-0 loss at home to Parma.