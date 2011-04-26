Lazio fined for fans' racist chanting
ROME - Lazio have been fined 8,000 euros after their fans chanted a racist slogan during Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Inter Milan, Serie A said in a statement on Tuesday.
The Rome side, whose supporters gained a reputation in the past for far right wing views, are fourth and with four games to go occupy the final Champions League qualifying spot.
There was also good news for Lazio in Serie A's disciplinary statement as Udinese, a point behind, will be without midfielder Gokhan Inler for two games after he was sent off for going chest to chest with the referee in their 2-0 loss at home to Parma.
