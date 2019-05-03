Lazio secure signing of Liverpool winger on free transfer

The 20-year-old has been frequently linked with a move to the Serie A giants this season after failing to break into Jurgen Klopp’s first-team squad at Anfield.

Corriere dello Sport reports on Friday that the Netherlands Under-20 international has put pen to paper on a four-year contract with the Roman club.

The length of the deal is the only surprise, according to the report, as Adekanye had originally asked for a three-year contract, but now only the official confirmation is missing.

The winger was convinced to agree to the extra year after being taken on a tour of the club’s training facilities in mid-April, when he met the club’s directors, coach Simone Inzaghi and the playing squad.

Adekanye is set to leave Liverpool at the end of his contract on 30 June and join Lazio on a free transfer, becoming the club’s first summer signing.

The Nigeria-born winger hasn’t featured for the Reds’ first team since arriving from Barcelona in the summer of 2015.

This season, he has scored one goal in nine Premier League 2 appearances for the club’s Under-23 side.

