Lazio v AC Milan: Bertolacci targets homecoming win

Andrea Bertolacci is desperate to help AC Milan earn the full three points in an away game for only the second time this season when they take on Lazio on Sunday.

The San Siro side managed to beat Udinese 3-2 in September, but have since lost to Genoa and drawn at Torino in their subsequent away matches.

Bertolacci is hopeful Milan can get their second away win of the league campaign against Lazio in what will be a special occasion for the Rome-born midfielder as he returns to the capital with the Rossoneri.

"It's important that we pick up a win away from home," Bertolacci told Premium Sport.

"Lazio? Yes, for me it's a derby, even if the Milan derby is now the one that matters to me.

"We're in good form, we're playing well and we're showing that we're a strong side.

"Lazio have also done well and we will have to take them on with the right approach."

Milan will have to make do without last season's top scorer Jeremy Menez, as the Frenchman remains unavailable due to a back problem, while Mario Balotelli is still struggling with a groin issue.

Meanwhile, M'Baye Niang resumed squad training this week and could make the bench for the encounter at the Stadio Olimpico.

Lazio have cause for optimism ahead of the match on Sunday as they have lost none of their last five home games against Milan, winning three and drawing two.

Stefano Pioli's men recorded a 3-1 win when both sides last met in the capital back in January, with Marco Parolo netting twice.

It's not all bad news for the visitors this weekend though. In the last six Serie A matches between Milan and Lazio, there have been two wins each and two draws.

The hosts will be without Netherlands international Stefan de Vrij on Saturday, with the defender set to undergo surgery on a knee problem, while Marco Parolo is likely to miss out with a thigh injury.

Lazio sit sixth on the Serie A table heading into this weekend's game with 18 points from 10 games, while Milan are two points worse off in eighth.