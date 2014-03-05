Lazio's Klose unsure what the future holds

The Germany international is in the final year of his contract and has been linked with both a move to the MLS and a return to Germany.

Former Bayern Munich man Klose, 35, is weighing up his options and has no doubt he can still cut it at the top for up to another three seasons.

He told sueddeutsche.de: "I can still play at a high level for two or three more years.

"I thank God that there are so many interesting options there for me.

"There are so many false rumours that have gone around, what is certain is that I want to continue playing at a high level."

Klose, who is Germany's joint all-time record goalscorer with Gerd Muller having netted 68 times in 130 appearances, is due to retire from international football after this year's FIFA World Cup and is not planning to go back on that decision.

"I think that the World Cup in Brazil will be my last international tournament," he added.