Le Graet: Laporte switch to Spain 'unimaginable'

French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet would not stand in Aymeric Laporte's way should he switch allegiances to Spain despite calling a potential move "unimaginable".

Reports earlier this week in Marca suggested Laporte has opted to play for Spain going forward after being upset by the treatment he has received from Didier Deschamps.

Laporte looked set to be part of France's Euro 2016 squad before breaking his leg in March, and the lack of a phone call from Deschamps during his recovery has allegedly made the Athletic Bilbao defender question his future.

Le Graet would be surprised if he did switch, but insisted Deschamps would not be made to select Laporte to keep him out of Spain's clutches.

"I read in a Spanish newspaper that he planned to play for Spain, I wish him good luck, but I think he's wrong," Le Graet told L'Equipe.

"Didier couldn't take him to the Euros as he was injured, although he had a very good season in Bilbao.

"We still won't put pressure on Didier to select him. For me, it's unimaginable. If Laporte wants to change jersey, that's his business. The rules allow him.

"Our centre-backs are fighting to be starters, and there are others in reserve. I think [Mamadou] Sakho and [Eliaquim] Mangala can bounce back, [plus Kurt] Zouma.

"Laporte must be part of the eight or nine, but for him to say, 'if I'm not called up, I'm going to Spain' then it's his business."