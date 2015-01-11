Le Guen warns Australia: 'Oman will fight on'

The Omanis face a crucial clash against Australia in Sydney following their narrow 1-0 defeat to South Korea in Canberra on Saturday.

While they will have one less day than the Socceroos to prepare for the match, Le Guen has promised a full-blooded effort from his side.

“They ran a lot of on the pitch [against South Korea on Saturday]. I have to take that into consideration,” Le Guen said.

“I am convinced we will fight.

“We have one day less recovery... it will be tough for many reasons but we will fight.”

Skipper and goalkeeper Ali Al Habsi, who was solid in the loss to South Korea, knows how tough it will be for his team to get a positive result, with a big home crowd to get behind the Socceroos.

“That will be harder than (the South Korea) game,” Al Habsi said of facing Australia.

“They are at home and the first time they are hosting the AFC Asian Cup so we’ll face a really quality team.”

Despite being on the back foot for much of the contest against South Korea, Oman’s defence held strong which could pose a problem for Australia in what could be heavy conditions in Sydney due to the expected rain.

Asked about his side’s performance against the highly-fancied South Koreans, Le Guen said: “I am disappointed because we were so close and we had chances, clear chances and against such a team.

“It proves we are on the right way, we are improving by it is not enough.”

Oman can at least draw some confidence from their last clash against the Socceroos in Sydney, a 2-2 draw in a World Cup qualifier in 2013.