A-League: Mariners eye perfect 10 against Reds

The Reds have not won since Round 1, picking up three points in eight games since to sit above only the winless Wellington Phoenix and Melbourne Heart on the table.

However, of arguably more concern to the boys from Coopers Stadium is their horrendous recent record against the Mariners - with the Gosford-based club winning their past nine against the South Australian outfit.

Adelaide's last win over the Mariners came in September 2009, and they have failed to beat them in 12 fixtures since.

The Mariners are unbeaten in their past three, and a 10th straight win over Adelaide could see them overtake Newcastle (third) or Sydney (fourth) - depending on results.

The Newcastle Jets and the Western Sydney Wanderers go head to head at Hunter Stadium, with the former having won four of their past five in a stunning form reversal under Gary van Egmond.

The youthful Jets produced a gutsy 2-1 road win over the Melbourne Victory, and will climb to second if they can beat the A-League champions on Saturday.

Sydney FC host bottom club Melbourne Heart on Sunday, with the latter still yet to earn a victory this season.

Heart coach John Aloisi continues to be under pressure, however their winless run could easily be extended given the AAMI Park outfit have not won a game outside of Victoria since December 2011.

Heart have just five points outside their home state from their 22 trips, since a 4-0 rout of Sydney on December 29, 2011.

To kick off the weekend's action, Melbourne Victory will continue their home run of fixtures as Perth Glory come to town.

Victory, who are sixth, opened their run of five straight home dates with a loss to the Jets, but can bounce back when seventh-placed Glory visit.

Wellington Phoenix, still searching for a win in season 2013-14, welcome league leaders Brisbane Roar to New Zealand on Saturday.

The Phoenix have four points from eight matches, while the Roar have 21 from nine, and Mike Mulvey's men will be expected to extend their winning streak to four matches.