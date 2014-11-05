A-League midfield trio earn Australia recall

The trio are joined by fellow A-League-based midfielder Matt McKay, with Adam Federici, Bernie Ibini, Tomi Juric, Brad Smith and Tommy Oar not selected, the latter due to injury.

The friendly in Osaka is the Socceroos' final match before hosting the Asian Cup in January.

Nichols, Mooy and Antonis will be given their first shots at international level since last year's EAFF East Asian Cup, although the latter was selected in Australia's squad that took on Belgium and Saudi Arabia in September, before withdrawing due to injury.

"The Japan match is the final hit out before the Asian Cup and we'll have a good week of training leading into the game so we can continue to work on what we've been trying to achieve before we take on a tough opponent in Japan," coach Ange Postecoglou said in a statement.

"The squad we've selected has a core group of players we have been working with over the last 12 months but it still gives an opportunity to a few more younger players who have started the season well in the A-League."

Postecoglou will be keen for his players to mount a response after two underwhelming performances in a 0-0 draw with the United Arab Emirates and 1-0 defeat to Qatar in their most recent outings.

Australia squad in full:

Mitchell Langerak, Mat Ryan, Aziz Behich, Joshua Brillante, Jason Davidson, Ivan Franjic, Chris Herd, Trent Sainsbury, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Alex Wilkinson, Mark Bresciano, Terry Antonis, James Holland, Mile Jedinak, Massimo Luongo, Matt McKay, Mark Milligan, Mitch Nichols, Aaron Mooy, James Troisi, Tim Cahill, Robbie Kruse, Mathew Leckie.