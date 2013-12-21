League One Wrap: Bees cash in as top two stutter

Goals from Adam Forshaw, Marcello Trotta and Sam Saunders helped Brentford to a ninth win in 10 league matches and their mood will have been improved further with news of their rivals at the top of the table slipping up.

Leaders Leyton Orient were beaten in a five-goal thriller by Crawley Town, giving John Gregory his first victory in charge of the latter.

Moses Odubajo opened the scoring in the 14th minute, but goals from Gary Alexander, Andrew Drury and Nicky Adams turned things around and ensured Marvyn Bartley's late strike was no more than a consolation.

Wolves' 3-3 draw with Rotherham at the New York Stadium puts them level with Orient, with Brentford a point back in third.

Goals from Bakary Sako and James Henry helped Kenny Jackett's Wolves battle back from 3-1 down to snatch a point.

A 2-1 victory over Bradford City ensured Peterborough United were also able to take advantage of dropped points at the summit.

Andy Gray's goal 14 minutes from time was not enough for Bradford after first-half efforts from Kgosi Ntlhe and Britt Assombalonga.

None of the bottom four sides could make the most of Tranmere's defeat to Gillingham on Friday night.

Alan Sheehan's 89th-minute penalty denied bottom side Bristol City victory at fellow strugglers Notts County, while Crewe Alexandra and Stevenage were held by Shrewsbury Town and Sheffield United respectively.

Swindon Town sit two points outside the play-off positions after a 2-1 home win over Coventry City featuring goals from Yaser Kasim and Miles Storey.

Carlisle United have now gone four league games on the road without a win after being beaten 2-0 by Walsall, and Oldham Athletic were beaten by the same scoreline at home to Colchester United.

Port Vale had no answer to Milton Keynes Dons' early barrage as goals in the first 33 minutes from Stephen Gleeson, Ben Reeves and Patrick Bamford secured a 3-0 win to put Karl Robinson's side within seven points of the play-off spots.

Bamford is now one goal shy of the league's leading scorer, Bradford's Nahki Wells.