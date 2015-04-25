A-League Review: Glory end on a high, Adelaide hammer City

Andy Keogh's winner ensured Perth Glory finished their turbulent A-League season with a 2-1 victory at Western Sydney Wanderers on Saturday.

Perth were firmly in the running for the Premiers' Plate before a Football Federation Australia investigation revealed the club had breached the league's salary cap for the last three seasons.

As a result, Kenny Lowe's side were disqualified from the play-offs and will be deemed to have ended the regular season in seventh place - even though Saturday's win moved them level on points with table-topping Melbourne Victory.

The in-form Jamie MacLaren gave the Glory an early lead at Pirtek Stadium - after kick-off had been delayed for around an hour due to a hailstorm - before teenage debutant Liam Youlley levelled matters for the hosts eight minutes into the second half.

But Keogh intervened shortly after to give Lowe's men all three points.

Saturday's other A-League fixture, Adelaide United moved up to fourth with a comprehensive 4-1 victory over Melbourne City.

Miguel Palanca, Pablo Sanchez and Tarek Elrich put Adelaide three goals to the good at the break, before Cameron Watson added a fourth from the penalty spot shortly before the hour.

Aaron Mooy pulled one back for City with a penalty of his own, but that proved no more than a consolation for the visitors, who had already sealed their place in the play-offs.