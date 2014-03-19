League Two Preview: York, Plymouth chase leaders

No side in the division's top six has strung together a winning run of more than two matches since Chesterfield completed three in a row on February 1, and Plymouth Argyle and York City have been among those to take advantage.

Plymouth travel to Accrington Stanley on Saturday bidding for a sixth win in eight matches, which would strengthen their position in the play-offs having leapfrogged struggling Southend United into seventh in midweek.

And snapping at the heels of Southend, who are sinking without trace after a run of 11 league matches without a win, are York, who have turned their season around with a record of eight games unbeaten and four wins in a row.

Nigel Worthington's men travel to Portsmouth this weekend and will look to reproduce the performance that saw them win 4-2 at home in the reverse fixture.

Phil Brown, meanwhile, will be looking to stop the rot as his Southend side visit Bristol Rovers on Friday.

Leaders Rochdale can hold on to top spot by winning at Wycombe Wanderers, but failure to pick up three points could see Chesterfield climb back to the summit with a win against local rivals Mansfield Town.

Despite being unbeaten in 21 matches, Scunthorpe United have drawn more than half of those encounters, but could boost their chances of automatic promotion by beating fellow high-flyers Burton Albion at Glanford Park on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Fleetwood Town visit struggling Exeter City, and Oxford United host Hartlepool United.

At the other end of the table, Torquay United welcome Newport County to Plainmoor as they attempt to reduce the five-point gap between themselves and safety, while Northampton Town could pull level on points with 22nd-placed Exeter with a win at Morecambe.

Elsewhere, AFC Wimbledon are at home to Cheltenham Town and Bury host Dagenham and Redbridge.