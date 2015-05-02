League Two Review: Burton secure title, Bury sneak into third

Kevin Stewart scored a late winner as Burton Albion secured the League Two title with a come-from-behind 3-2 victory at Cambridge United.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's side travelled to the Abbey Stadium knowing three points would secure top spot regardless of what second-placed Shrewsbury Town managed.

And they showed the spirit of champions to react to going 2-1 down - and having goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin sent off - with a little over 20 minutes remaining to run out victors.

Shrewsbury would not have taken advantage of any Burton slip-up anyway, as they were beaten 2-0 at home by Plymouth Argyle - who finished in the final play-off spot.

Bury snuck into third as they beat already relegated Tranmere Rovers 1-0, with the previous holders of the final automatic promotion place, Southend United, falling to a 3-1 defeat at Morecambe.

Wycombe Wanderers finished fourth ahead of Southend thanks to their 3-2 victory at Northampton Town, with Stevenage - who lost 2-0 at Luton Town - ending the season in sixth.

The play-off semi-finals will see Wycombe face Plymouth, and Southend take on Stevenage.

With Cheltenham Town and Tranmere having already been relegated, the rest of Saturday's games were little more than dead-rubbers.

Terry Butcher's reign as Newport County manager got off to a poor start with a 1-0 defeat at home to Oxford United, Exeter City beat Dagenham and Redbridge 2-1 and Accrington Stanley saw off Mansfield Town 2-1.

AFC Wimbledon drew 1-1 with Cheltenham, while Hartlepool United came from three goals down to draw 3-3 with Carlisle United, and Portsmouth were held to a 1-1 draw at home by York City.