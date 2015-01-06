A-League: Western Sydney 1 Melbourne Victory 2

Tony Popovic's side are rooted to the foot of the table after a dreadful campaign, and suffered their eighth defeat in 12 outings in a hugely entertaining clash at the Pirtek Stadium.

Carl Valeri put the Victory ahead with a stunning strike midway through the first half - his first goal for the club.

But Western Sydney fought back admirably, and levelled 10 minutes into the second half through Nick Kalmar.

The game looked set to end in a draw, but Melbourne snatched a valuable three points courtesy of Gui Finkler in the 80th minute.

A superb counter-attack from Kevin Muscat's men ended with Finkler finishing clinically from close range to earn a win that moves the Victory above Adelaide United and into joint second in the A-League standings.