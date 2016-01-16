Leave Depay alone - Kazim-Richards defends United star

Colin Kazim-Richards has defended Mephis Depay's lifestyle and says critics should give him time to settle at Manchester United.

Depay followed up an impressive 2014 World Cup with the Netherlands by finishing as the highest-scoring player in the Eredivisie with 22 goals as PSV claimed the 2014-15 title.

That form earned a big-money move to United but, after an impressive start, the 21-year-old's performances have faded, while his off-field conduct has also come in for criticism.

However, Kazim-Richards - who has been dropped for Feyenoord's meeting with PSV on Sunday after challenging a journalist to a fight - does not believe Depay's personal life is hindering his performances and insists he is still adjusting to life in the Premier League.

"He just needs to show what everyone knows, that he has potential to be one of the best in the world. People forget what he is going through. He is just 22 years old [sic, 21-years-old] and it is the first time he's lived outside Netherlands," the Feyenoord forward told De Telegraaf.

"I left my home as a 19-year-old [sic, 20-year-old] and went to one of the biggest clubs in Turkey [Fenerbahce], where the fans are a thousand times worse if they think you are not doing well.

"But people find it great to love him and to hate him. I know exactly what is going through his mind because I've had that my whole career. Everyone makes everything bigger than it is.

"So what if he bought a Rolls Royce! So what if he has nice watches, or this girl and that girl. What's the problem?

"People have to respect what Memphis does. He has the number seven shirt, the most idyllic one at Manchester United. He came for €30 million, let him go through this process.

"Memphis needs to get used to having the ball every three minutes instead of every minute. He'll come out of this stronger."