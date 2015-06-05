'Leave me alone' - Ronaldo pleas for privacy in video message

Cristiano Ronaldo has accused the press of talking "trash" and issued a plea for privacy in a video posted on social media on Friday.

The Real Madrid star is currently on holiday and took a break from basking in the sunshine to address media reports about his personal life.

"Hi fans, this message is for you," he said. "Well guys, thank you very much for your support this year. It was tough but you were always there. You showed that you are always loyalty [sic].

"I'm here relaxing, my kid is behind me in the pool, but it's coming in my mind to do this video. I don't know why, don't ask me why.

"You know I never speak for the press, I never speak about my private life, but I want this opportunity to say the last couple of weeks the press tried to say trash about me - that I have new girlfriends, day by day that I have new girlfriends, that I do this, I do that.

"Just leave me alone.

"Let me do my work properly like I do every year. Don't try to damage my image because it's not going to happen.

"So this message is for you guys, we're still together - day by day, month by month, year by year. Thank you guys."