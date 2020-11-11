Leaving Sheffield Wednesday ‘a big disappointment’ for Garry Monk

Garry Monk has expressed “huge disappointment” at leaving Sheffield Wednesday after he was sacked on Monday.

The former Swansea and Leeds boss had been in charge of the Sky Bet Championship club for just over a year.

The Owls finished 16th under Monk last season and have struggled this campaign, although they started on minus points following a deduction for breaking EFL rules.

The penalty was halved on appeal recently meaning they climbed off the bottom of the table last weekend, but a goalless draw with Millwall could not keep Monk from the sack.

In a statement released by the League Managers Association, Monk said: “It is a huge disappointment to be leaving Sheffield Wednesday. It has always been a real honour and privilege to be manager of this historic club.

“Arriving at the club last September, I gladly accepted the huge challenge, which was something I was determined to get my teeth into. Making our way to third position on the league at the turn of the year was good progress. Unfortunately we were unable to maintain that form and produce the same consistency to gain the results we wanted.

“Amongst many other factors, strengthening my staff this summer enabled us to meet the target set for this stage of the season; being out of the minus points and beginning the next phase of climbing the league. It is a big disappointment to be unable to see the project through.”

The Owls, who have managed just seven Championship wins since the start of 2020, will not be in action again until November 21 and could have a new face in the dugout for the trip to Preston.

The statement continued: “Hard work has been at the core of our daily work and the standards of that work have definitely been demanded and raised since I first arrived at the club. I do believe there has been some foundations put in place that will enable the club to be successful in the future.

“I would like to thank everyone connected to the club; the chairman, staff, players and of course the fantastic fan base for their support and I give my very best wishes for the future.

“Finally, in what has been a difficult year within the communities and businesses of Sheffield with the Covid-19 pandemic, I hope you and your families continue to stay safe and healthy and that everyone can all return to some normality very soon.”