Ledley in line to feature in Wales Euro 2016 opener

Wales midfielder Joe Ledley will be in contention for their Euro 2016 Group B opener against Slovakia, manager Chris Coleman has confirmed.

The news represents a remarkable recovery from Ledley, who fractured a fibula in Crystal Palace's Premier League meeting with Stoke City on May 7.

It seemed certain that Ledley would miss Wales' first appearance at a major tournament for 58 years, but the 29-year-old was included in Coleman's 23-man squad and appears to be on the verge of full fitness.

The midfielder missed the 3-0 friendly defeat to Sweden on Sunday, along with Joe Allen and Hal Robson-Kanu, but Coleman insists all three should be fine to take on Slovakia in Bordeaux on Saturday.

"If the situation stays the same, the three will be available this weekend," Coleman told a media conference.

"All three players came through sessions yesterday, fully integrated with the squad, so it's positive news.

"All three players are good, lacking game-time but physically they look very good."