Ledley making progress in bid to prove Euro 2016 fitness

Joe Ledley has been doing some light ball work in Wales training as he aims to make their Euro 2016 squad despite suffering a broken leg this month.

The Crystal Palace midfielder sustained a fractured fibula during a 2-1 win over Stoke City but was still named as part of Chris Coleman's 29-man squad for a pre-tournament training camp in Portugal.

And he has taken another impressive step in his attempt to prove his fitness before Coleman cuts his squad to 23 for what is Wales' first major tournament since the 1958 World Cup.

Coleman said: "Joe has done as much as anyone to get us there and he's important to us on the pitch and off the pitch. He's just a top lad.

"That's the biggest decision I'm going to have to make in the 23. It's not like I'm thinking if so-and-so has a great week I'm going to put him in. It's not like that.

"I know my 23 now and the big one is Joe. It's just about time length. We are hoping and praying there will be good news for Joe.

"It's not going to be easy, but I spoke with him a few days ago and he was in a good mood. He is walking around unaided and that's a good sign. It will be a case of the medical team saying to me, 'he's going to be ready here, or here, or here.'

"We are going to have a choice that we can wait a little longer or we are going to run out of time."