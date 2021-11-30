Lee Ashcroft sidelined as Dundee meet St Johnstone

Dundee will be without defender Lee Ashcroft for their cinch Premiership meeting with St Johnstone.

The centre-back is waiting for a scan after suffering a hamstring injury against Motherwell.

Alex Jakubiak (shoulder) and Shaun Byrne (knee) are progressing well while Jordan McGhee is expected back to face Ross County on December 11 following minor knee surgery.

St Johnstone midfielder Craig Bryson is suspended after being sent off against Hibernian at the weekend.

Striker Chris Kane returns from a two-game ban after picking up a red card against St Mirren and Glenn Middleton could be back from a hamstring problem.

Stevie May (knee) and David Wotherspoon (knee) have been ruled out for several weeks.