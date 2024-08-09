Lee Carsley to become England manager on an interim basis

Carsley replaces Gareth Southgate as the England manager - but only on a temporary contract

Lee Carsley
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lee Carsley is to step up as England under-21 manager to coach the Three Lions' senior side.

Gareth Southgate last month resigned as the England boss after eight years in the role, having lost his second successive European Championship final. The Football Association announced their intention to find a successor but added that they would select an interim manager if needed. 

