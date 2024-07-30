JULES BREACH: 3am alarms, state of the art technology, muted celebrations when England won and Alexi Lalas' one-liners... what it was like covering Euro 2024 in America

By
published

The presenter details her Stateside summer on Fox Sports covering Euro 2024

Jules Breach
FourFourTwo columnist Jules Breach was covering the Euros for US broadcaster Fox Sports (Image credit: Getty Images)

You can’t beat a tournament summer. Non-stop football, days fuelled by conversation about the best goal, the next young star to break through, debates about team selection and gatherings with your family and friends just because there’s another game on. 

Growing up watching football with my dad, England games were always the biggest, most exciting and best. That feeling has always stayed with me, so covering England matches for work is the greatest honour. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jules Breach
Jules Breach
Columnist

Jules Breach is a broadcast journalist who has lead presenting roles for TNT Sport, Channel 4, ITV, and Premier League Productions. Jules hosted BT Sport’s live flagship football show Score and also presents live Premier League, Europa League and Champions League matches. Jules is the lead presenter for Channel 4’s coverage of the England games and also hosts ITV’s EFL Highlights show. Jules presents worldwide coverage for Premier League Productions and away from work is a passionate Brighton fan.