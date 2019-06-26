Leeds United close in on Ecuadorian winger – report

Leeds United are looking to South America as they attempt to return to the Premier League, with reports suggesting they're interested in Alexander Alvarado.

Alvarado currently plays for SD Aucas in his native Ecuador, but has made clear through his representatives that he is a fan of English football. It's also thought that Marcelo Bielsa being Leeds's manager would be a significant draw.

Leeds have been rumoured to be interested for a while, and have reportedly already made an enquiry. When asked about the connection by Info Cancha, he said:

“It’s something that I saw on social media, I have not talked to anyone. With my representative we talked, but not on that issue. In some days we are going to talk, the day that an option comes we can make it public.”

Alvarado has garnered more attention thanks to his performances in the recent Under-20 World Cup, helping Ecuador to third place in the tournament.

