Leeds United reconsider new crest after backlash

Leeds United are to reconsider the launch of a new club crest after a strong backlash on social media.

The Championship side revealed a new badge on Wednesday, with the revamped design featuring the so-called 'Leeds Salute' – thumping the chest with a clenched fist - underneath Leeds United in bold letter.

But social media users hit out at the club crest, with some comparing it to a design for a video game, while others labelled the badge "atrocious" and "like a school homework project".

Leeds insisted more than 10,000 people - including "legends, current players, club staff, the owner, partners and representatives from the Leeds and Yorkshire communities" - were consulted before unveiling the design.

But a matter of hours after the announcement, managing director Angus Kinnear indicated the club will reconsider switching to the new badge, which was set to be introduced for the 2018-19 season.

"We always knew that the introduction of a crest, particularly one that is so bold and such a break away from the traditional conventions of football club crests, was going to create debate and may be controversial," Kinnear told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

"We had confidence in the process we went through to arrive at the design but today we've been overwhelmed by the feedback.

"From my perspective it's exactly why I love working for this club because the passion and enthusiasm and the commitment of the fanbase is quite astounding.

"We put the supporters at the heart of everything we do and we are here to make them proud and so, based on some of the feedback we've received, it's evident that the process wasn't extensive enough and we need to seek further consultation with our fans as we don't want to do anything that the majority of the fanbase don't believe in."

Leeds are 10th in the Championship table after 28 matches, with Thomas Christiansen's side sitting three points outside the play-off places.