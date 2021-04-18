Leeds United transfer news: Marcelo Bielsa keen on Ajax defender

Leeds are reportedly plotting a bid for Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico this summer, with Marcelo Bielsa said to be an admirer of his fellow Argentine.

Ezgjan Alioski is out of contract at the end of the season and could well depart Elland Road, which would leave Leeds down to Stuart Dallas and youngster Leif Davis as their only out-and-out left-back options.

That said, according to the Mirror, Bielsa is keen to add someone in the position regardless of any departures.

Tagliafico would bring considerable top level experience to Leeds, having played a key role as Ajax reached the Champions League semi-finals in 2018/19, scoring three goals along the way. He’s also won 28 caps for Argentina, starting all four of their games at the 2018 World Cup.

The 28-year-old joined Ajax from Independiente in January 2018 and won the Dutch domestic double in his first full season in Amsterdam. His current deal runs until 2023.

He’s developed a reputation as something of a feisty character, picking up no fewer than 33 yellow cards in the last three seasons – although he’s only seen red once, on the opening day of this season.

Speaking about this side of his game, Tagliafico said: “I am the kind of player who an show his skills … But I am also the kind of man who has learnt other strategies when I grew up in Argentina, which I need to use when it is not possible to win with skills and good football.

“What people think about me as a player does not bother me.”

He also strongly hinted that he sees his future elsewhere, stating that he is “ready for a bigger move” after “[winning] another couple of trophies” – which Ajax look well on course for as the runaway Eredivisie leaders and having reached the final of the KNVB (Dutch) Cup.

