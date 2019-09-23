Lees still sidelined for Everton clash

Sheffield Wednesday captain Tom Lees is set to miss his side’s Carabao Cup clash with Everton with a hamstring strain.

Lees will not be risked after missing the Owls’ last three games with the injury, which he picked up in the warm-up prior to the match against QPR.

Boss Garry Monk could take the opportunity to give some of his fringe players a chance to impress.

Monk could hand a recall to record signing Jordan Rhodes while Joey Pelupessy and Jordan Thorniley are among those also hoping to step in.

Everton manager Marco Silva is likely to make changes as he has one eye on Saturday’s visit of Manchester City.

Djibril Sidibe and Mason Holgate are likely to come into defence while Tom Davies could get a rare run-out in midfield.

Up front Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Theo Walcott and Alex Iwobi could all come in.

Midfielders Andre Gomes (rib) and Jean-Philippe Gbamin (thigh) remain sidelined but defender Leighton Baines is fit again.