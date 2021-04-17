Leeuwenburgh to depart Cape Town City for European return at the end of the season

Cape Town City goalkeeper will depart the club at the end of the season after they agreed a deal with Dutch Eredivisie side FC Groningen for the 27-year-old.

The Dutch keeper signed for the Citizens back in July 2018 and has been a constant in the side since his arrival and has impressed many.

The keeper, however, wanted a return to Europe and he was granted his wish as City agreed a deal with FC Groningen.

The Cape side made the announcement on Friday revealing the keeper will leave at the end of the season.

“Cape Town City and Dutch Eredivisie side FC Groningen have agreed to terms over the transfer of goalkeeper Peter Leeuwenburgh,” the Citizens confirmed on their official Twitter account.

“Leeuwenburgh will spend the rest of the season with the Citizens and finish off our 2020/21 campaign,” the club added.