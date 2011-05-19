Lehmann could remain for another year

The 41-year-old German had decided to bring his career to a close at the end of last season, but due to Arsenal’s goalkeeping crisis, he was persuaded to don his gloves once more for the Gunners.

And Lehmann could once again defy the odds by continuing his career, despite only playing a solitary match against Blackpool since his return.

"It was not really a comeback, but more of a last resort - actually more of a hobby," he told Bild.

"I took three weeks to get really fit - and then I had to play against Blackpool. I thought: 'You can do it still. It is not forgotten'.

"From my performance I would be able to continue playing. My team-mates are always asking me if I'll still be here next season."

When the ex-German international finally does decide to call it a day in terms of his playing career, he does however seek a future in football on the sidelines.

"I can very well imagine a job in football. First, I'll probably end my trainer course," he said. "When you have such personalities as Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United and Arsene Wenger at Arsenal, this [England] is the ideal solution."

Lehmann has made 148 appearances for Arsenal and also plied his trade for Schalke 04, Borussia Dortmund and VfB Stuttgart respectively.

By Elliott Binks