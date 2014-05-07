Lehmann open to coaching role in England

Lehmann has recently spent time working as a pundit in Germany but he could be set for a return to football after flagging the possibility at a sponsors evening in Nuremberg.

The 44-year-old former German international has previously been linked with a return to the national team as an assistant to Joachim Low.

But a move back to England, where he spent over five years playing for Arsenal, is on the cards, with his future set to be sorted in the next couple of weeks.

"It may very well be that I'm from the summer closer to the football," Lehmann is quoted as saying by German newspaper Bild.

"Probably in a club.

"It does not have to be Germany, in England may also be a possibility, but as a coach.

"In Germany, people see me more as a sports director. That will be decided in the next six to eight weeks."

Lehmann enjoyed a memorable five-season spell in London after swapping Borussia Dortmund for Arsenal in 2003.

The shotstopper went on to win the Premier League in his first season under Arsene Wenger, before adding an FA Cup and Community Shield to his collection of honours, while he was sent off as Arsenal lost to Barcelona in the 2006 UEFA Champions League final.