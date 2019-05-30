Leicester star subject of bidding war between Premier League and La Liga giants

The England international signed a new five-year deal at the King Power last October but reportedly impressed the two clubs during an impressive campaign.

According to The Sun, the La Liga side have tested the Foxes’ resolve with a £71 million offer as they look to find a replacement for outgoing left-backs Lucas Hernandez and Filipe Luis.

However, Premier League champions Manchester City are also understood to be interested in the 22-year-old as they look to strengthen the left side of their defence.

Benjamin Mendy’s game time has been limited because of injury problems and Chilwell, who has been at Leicester since the age of 12, could fit the bill at the Etihad.

Chilwell made 36 appearances for the Foxes in the 2018/19 season, and now has six caps for England after making his debut against Switzerland – at the King Power Stadium – in September 2018.

