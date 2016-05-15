Leicester City join the usual suspects across Europe's title-winners: 2015-16 at a glance

The 2015-16 season is in the books for the Bundesliga, La Liga, Ligue 1, Premier League and Serie A.

From Leicester City stunning England to dominant wins for the elite across Europe, we take a look at how the campaign panned out.

Bundesliga

Winners: Bayern Munich

Champions League: Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Monchengladbach

Europa League: Schalke, Mainz, Hertha Berlin

Top scorer: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 30 goals

Relegated: Hannover, Stuttgart

Promoted: Freiburg, RB Leipzig

Eintracht Frankfurt (16th in Bundesliga) and Nuremberg (3rd in 2.Bundesliga) will face a play-off for a top-flight place.

La Liga

Winners: Barcelona

Champions League: Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Villarreal

Europa League: Athletic Bilbao, Celta Vigo

Top scorer: Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 40 goals

Relegated: Rayo Vallecano, Getafe, Levante

Promoted: Four matchdays remain in the Segunda Division, Leganes and Alaves are in the box seat for automatic promotion.

Sevilla will join their compatriots in the Champions League if they beat Liverpool in the Europa League final.

Ligue 1

Winners: Paris Saint-Germain

Champions League: Lyon, Monaco

Europa League: Nice, Lille

Top scorer: Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Paris Saint-Germain) 38 goals

Relegated: Reims, Gazelec Ajaccio, Troyes

Promoted: Nancy, Dijon, Metz

Marseille will qualify for the Europa League if they beat PSG in the Coupe de France final, but Saint-Etienne will benefit if Laurent Blanc's men complete a second straight domestic treble.

Premier League

Winners: Leicester City

Champions League: Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester City

Europa League: Southampton, Manchester City

Top scorer: Harry Kane (Tottenham) 25 goals

Relegated: Newcastle United, Norwich City, Aston Villa

Promoted: Burnley, Middlesbrough

West Ham need Manchester United to beat Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final to reach the Europa League. First, United must meet AFC Bournemouth in a fixture that was postponed in dramatic circumstances on Sunday.

Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday hold first-leg advantages over Derby County and Brighton and Hove Albion respectively in the Championship play-offs.

Serie A

Winners: Juventus

Champions League: Napoli, Roma

Europa League: Inter, Fiorentina

Top scorer: Gonzalo Higuain (Napoli) 36 goals

Relegated: Carpi, Frosinone, Hellas Verona

Promoted: Cagliari, Crotone

Milan can sneak into the Europa League by beating Juventus in the Coppa Italia final, Sassuolo will benefit if Juve are triumphant.

Pescara, Trapani, Bari, Cesena, Spezia and one of Virtus Entella or Novara will contest Serie B's play-offs for the final spot in Serie A.