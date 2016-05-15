Leicester City join the usual suspects across Europe's title-winners: 2015-16 at a glance
We take a look at how the 2015-16 season panned out across the top five leagues in Europe.
The 2015-16 season is in the books for the Bundesliga, La Liga, Ligue 1, Premier League and Serie A.
From Leicester City stunning England to dominant wins for the elite across Europe, we take a look at how the campaign panned out.
Bundesliga
Winners: Bayern Munich
Champions League: Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Monchengladbach
Europa League: Schalke, Mainz, Hertha Berlin
Top scorer: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 30 goals
Relegated: Hannover, Stuttgart
Promoted: Freiburg, RB Leipzig
Eintracht Frankfurt (16th in Bundesliga) and Nuremberg (3rd in 2.Bundesliga) will face a play-off for a top-flight place.
La Liga
Winners: Barcelona
Champions League: Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Villarreal
Europa League: Athletic Bilbao, Celta Vigo
Top scorer: Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 40 goals
Relegated: Rayo Vallecano, Getafe, Levante
Promoted: Four matchdays remain in the Segunda Division, Leganes and Alaves are in the box seat for automatic promotion.
Sevilla will join their compatriots in the Champions League if they beat Liverpool in the Europa League final.
Ligue 1
Winners: Paris Saint-Germain
Champions League: Lyon, Monaco
Europa League: Nice, Lille
Top scorer: Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Paris Saint-Germain) 38 goals
Relegated: Reims, Gazelec Ajaccio, Troyes
Promoted: Nancy, Dijon, Metz
Marseille will qualify for the Europa League if they beat PSG in the Coupe de France final, but Saint-Etienne will benefit if Laurent Blanc's men complete a second straight domestic treble.
Premier League
Winners: Leicester City
Champions League: Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester City
Europa League: Southampton, Manchester City
Top scorer: Harry Kane (Tottenham) 25 goals
Relegated: Newcastle United, Norwich City, Aston Villa
Promoted: Burnley, Middlesbrough
West Ham need Manchester United to beat Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final to reach the Europa League. First, United must meet AFC Bournemouth in a fixture that was postponed in dramatic circumstances on Sunday.
Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday hold first-leg advantages over Derby County and Brighton and Hove Albion respectively in the Championship play-offs.
Serie A
Winners: Juventus
Champions League: Napoli, Roma
Europa League: Inter, Fiorentina
Top scorer: Gonzalo Higuain (Napoli) 36 goals
Relegated: Carpi, Frosinone, Hellas Verona
Promoted: Cagliari, Crotone
Milan can sneak into the Europa League by beating Juventus in the Coppa Italia final, Sassuolo will benefit if Juve are triumphant.
Pescara, Trapani, Bari, Cesena, Spezia and one of Virtus Entella or Novara will contest Serie B's play-offs for the final spot in Serie A.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.