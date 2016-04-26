Leicester don't need Vardy to win title at United, says Simpson

Leicester City defender Danny Simpson says the side can win the Premier League title at Manchester United on Sunday, even without star striker Jamie Vardy.

Vardy was hit with an extra-game suspension and fined £10,000 by the FA for verbally abusing referee Jon Moss after he sent him off in the 2-2 draw with West Ham earlier this month.

However, the 29-year-old was not missed in their following fixture against Swansea City, with replacement Leonardo Ulloa scoring twice in a 4-0 win.

Leicester can win the title if they defeat United at Old Trafford this weekend, and Simpson insists their performance against Swansea shows they do not need Vardy to perform at their best and score goals.

"I think we have just sent a message to everyone who has been a bit negative about us," Simpson said.

"We have players who can come in and do well. Leo was man of the match against Swansea and Jeff Schlupp came in and was excellent.

"Demarai Gray came on and what a cameo it was from him and Marc Albrighton as well.

"It is all about the squad. We have had a settled team but we have always known the players who are trying to get in the team can do well.

"Whenever we are going to Old Trafford for us it is a big game.

"We want to enjoy it and are looking forward to working hard this week and going to Old Trafford to try and perform again and get the three points."