Leicester held by Mansfield

Leicester City were held to a 1-1 draw at Mansfield Town on Saturday as their pre-season preparations roll on.

Things looked rosy for Claudio Ranieri's men when David Nugent opened the scoring with a neat effort in the 10th minute.

Shinji Okazaki and Andrej Kramaric were also named in an attacking XI and combined for a chance soon after, but the Croatian could not get his shot away.

League Two side Mansfield capitalised and their equaliser came from the spot through Matt Green after Dean Hammond fouled Mitch Rose.

Kasper Schmeichel came on at half-time and was the busier of the goalkeepers in the second half as Leicester failed to get on top of their lower-league opponents.