Leicester midfielder Mendy wants Bordeaux move

Nampalys Mendy is "set on" signing for Bordeaux and leaving Leicester City after a single season in the Premier League.

The midfielder joined the Foxes on a four-year deal from Nice in July 2016 and was expected to be the replacement for N'Golo Kante, who moved to Chelsea after the club's remarkable title triumph.

Mendy started Leicester's second game of the top-flight season, a 0-0 home draw with Arsenal in August, but injuries restricted the 25-year-old to only three more league appearances all season, the most recent of which was in January.

And he is now planning his exit, with a return to Ligue 1 on the cards, although he will not be reuniting with former Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri, the new coach at Nantes.

"I heard about the interest of Nantes, but neither me nor my adviser have been contacted," Mendy told L'Equipe.

"Anyway, since my adviser talked to me about the possibility of joining Bordeaux, I'm set on it."

Mendy revealed his injuries last season led to him twice going under the knife to deal with an ankle problem.

"I've lost a year in England because of a failed ankle surgery, which unfortunately necessitated a second operation in March," he added/

"Even though I am not 100 per cent yet, I have just returned from an excellent rehabilitation phase.

"And now I have the hope of rallying the Girondins [Bordeaux] fairly quickly. It's even an obsession."