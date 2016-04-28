Leicester success not a one-off - Mandaric

Former Leicester City owner Milan Mandaric does not believe their incredible season will be a one-off.

Leicester will win the Premier League if they beat Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, marking a scarcely believable rise from relegation candidates to champions.

The Midlands club's impending title victory will be Leicester's first top-flight crown in their history.

And Mandaric - who sold Leicester to Thai businessman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha in 2010 - believes their success will be sustained.

"Knowing those people [the owners], they will go as high as possible," he told BBC Radio Leicester.

"They're very ambitious people. They're not going to give up. It's not just the money any more.

"I don't think Leicester will be one of those one-offs. I think they'll continue and see what's possible. They're not going to let go."