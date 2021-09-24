Leicester welcome return of Ayoze Perez from suspension

Ayoze Perez is available for Leicester after serving his three-game ban.

The forward could return having been sent off in the 4-1 defeat at West Ham in August.

Jonny Evans is fit after a foot problem and could make a Premier League start for the first time since April but James Justin (knee) and Wesley Fofana (broken leg) remain out.

Burnley will have Josh Brownhill available again after the midfielder shook off a dead leg to return to training on Thursday.

Kevin Long has also returned to training but manager Sean Dyche indicated the weekend fixture would come too soon.

Dale Stephens, Wayne Hennessey and Connor Roberts remain sidelined.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Soyuncu, Amartey, Vestergaard, Evans, Pereira, Bertrand, Castagne, Thomas, Tielemans, Soumare, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison, Albrighton, Barnes, Choudhury, Mendy, Ndidi, Vardy, Iheanacho, Daka, Lookman, Perez.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Norris, Cornet, Lowton, Taylor, Tarkowski, Mee, Collins, Pieters, Bardsley, Thomas, Cork, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, McNeil, Lennon, Westwood, Wood, Barnes, Rodriguez, Vydra.