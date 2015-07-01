Leicester's Wood joins Leeds

Leeds United have completed the signing of Leicester City striker Chris Wood on a four-year deal.

Wood moved to Leicester in January 2013 and was a part of the side that won promotion to the Premier League as champions in the 2013-14 season.

However, the New Zealand international has struggled to hold down a regular first-team place at the King Power Stadium and was sent out on loan to Ipswich Town last season.

Wood, who has had spells with the likes of West Brom, Bristol City and Millwall, has now moved to Elland Road for an undisclosed fee.

"I think he's another important piece in the jigsaw," head coach Uwe Rosler told Leeds' official website. "We were looking for a number nine type like Chris Wood is.

"He's physical, strong and experienced in this league. He has potential to develop and has his best years in front of him."