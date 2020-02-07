Leigh Griffiths cannot believe how good Odsonne Edouard’s free-kicks are

Leigh Griffiths claims he has never seen anything like Celtic team-mate Odsonne Edouard’s free-kicks.

Griffiths reckons his strike partner has perfected a unique dead-ball technique that allows him to hit the ball with power while getting it over the wall and down again quickly.

Edouard has netted from free-kicks against both Hamilton and Motherwell in the past two matches.

Griffiths has scored a number of impressive free-kicks in his career, famously hitting two in three minutes for Scotland against England, but he will have to share the club duties with Edouard after the Frenchman added to his tally.

“His free-kick (at Motherwell) was just unbelievable, and he did that at the weekend against Hamilton,” Griffiths said.

“I am pretty sure he will give me one but that was his favoured side.

“He has some weird technique that he can get power and whip on it at the same time. I don’t think I have seen anyone hit a ball like that before.

“I normally just like to go for whip on mine but he seems to have all sorts of angles he can put on the ball.

“Listen, if he keeps putting them in the back of the net, it’s ideal for the team.”

Edouard might be in line for a rest as Celtic take on Clyde in the William Hill Scottish Cup on Sunday but Griffiths is desperate to play and keep improving.

The 29-year-old made it four goals this year when he netted at Fir Park on Wednesday – eclipsing his total for a 2019 which was largely written off amid mental health struggles and other fitness issues.

“Any minutes I get on the pitch are beneficial for me,” he said.

“He (Neil Lennon) might make a few changes but I don’t think he will want to make a lot.

“We have had that in the past where we have made a few changes and not been at our best. So he will have that in the back of his mind.

“But we will go there full of confidence and we will need to bring our A game because Clyde will be up for it and will want to cause a shock.”

Lennon said himself he would limit the changes to ensure Celtic maintain their momentum.

The Hoops boss captained Celtic when they lost to Clyde in the same competition at Broadwood 14 years ago.

“Everyone was talking about that game, Roy Keane’s first game for Celtic, and one he will want to forget,” Griffiths said.

“But us as players, we don’t want to go there and be on the receiving end of a cup shock. We want to get in the next round.”