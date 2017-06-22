Leipzig will not let 'top performers' Forsberg and Keita leave

It would be "irresponsible" for RB Leipzig to allow Emil Forsberg or Naby Keita to leave before next season, according to chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff.

Forsberg drew plaudits during an impressive season for the Bundesliga surprise package, contributing eight goals and 19 assists as Leipzig finished second behind Bayern Munich.

The Sweden international signed a contract until 2022 in February but continues to be linked with a move to AC Milan, adding fuel to the fire himself by admitting he would not be overly concerned about missing out on Champions League football in 2017-18.

Pacey forward Keita, meanwhile, has been heavily touted as a target for Liverpool, with a £50million price tag reportedly attached to the Guinean.

But Mintzlaff has reiterated Keita and Forsberg are key players at Leipzig and can still improve at the Red Bull Arena.

"It would be irresponsible to let one of our top performers leave now," Mintzlaff is quoted as saying by Bild.

"Emil and Naby are extremely talented and promising players. We are glad that we, as a club, are aiding their development and will now be able to prove ourselves in the Champions League.

"There are no concrete offers. But of course, the guys have attracted great interest through their performances.

"That's normal, but we aren't dealing with that."