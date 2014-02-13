Lennon challenges Celtic to remain unbeaten

Celtic sit top of the Scottish top flight with 21 wins and three draws from their 24 matches, but suffered shock eliminations in the Scottish League Cup and Scottish Cup to Greenock Morton and Aberdeen respectively.

They also managed to record just three points from the UEFA Champions League group campaign and will not have the distraction of continental football in the second half of the campaign.

In their history, Celtic have never completed a whole league season unbeaten and Lennon is keen to take that record to make up for disappointments elsewhere.

"The incentive now is to go unbeaten for the rest of the season," Lennon said on Thursday. "I don't know if that's been done here before at the highest level.

"We've had Champions League football, the players have entertained all season and broken records so we want to finish with a bit of style.

"We're 21 points clear after 24 games, so the improvement in our league form this season should not be overlooked."

Celtic face St Johnstone at home on Sunday in their first game since their Cup exit to Aberdeen, and Lennon expects a better performance from his players to get back to winning ways.

He added; "St Johnstone have given us problems in recent years and I'm sure Sunday will be tough, but I'm looking for a reaction from the players.

"We'll come out motivated on Sunday and looking to win."